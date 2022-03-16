Lions' 2022 NFL Draft order set

With the NFL awarding 39 compensatory picks on Tuesday, the full seven-round NFL Draft order is set.
The Lions were awarded three compensatory picks, including the top pick (third round; No. 33), which currently gives them nine picks total in next month's NFL Draft in Las Vegas (April 28-30).
The Lions have two first-round picks after adding the Los Angeles Rams' pick in the trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to LA for quarterback Jared Goff and draft picks.
As part of the trade up to secure linebacker Derrick Barnes in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Lions sent their 2022 fourth-round pick to the Browns.
Detroit traded their fifth-round pick to Denver for wide receiver Trinity Benson, and swapped seventh-round selections with the Browns in a trade for quarterback David Blough two years ago.
Here are Detroit's current picks:
- Round 1, Pick 2
- Round 1, Pick 32 from Rams
- Round 2, Pick 2 (34 overall)
- Round 3, Pick 2 (66)
- Round 3, Pick 33 (97) compensatory
- Round 5, Pick 34 (177) compensatory
- Round 6, Pick 2 (181)
- Round 6, Pick 39 (217) compensatory
- Round 7, Pick 13 (234) from Browns