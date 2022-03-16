Lions' 2022 NFL Draft order set

Mar 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

With the NFL awarding 39 compensatory picks on Tuesday, the full seven-round NFL Draft order is set.

The Lions were awarded three compensatory picks, including the top pick (third round; No. 33), which currently gives them nine picks total in next month's NFL Draft in Las Vegas (April 28-30).

The Lions have two first-round picks after adding the Los Angeles Rams' pick in the trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to LA for quarterback Jared Goff and draft picks.

As part of the trade up to secure linebacker Derrick Barnes in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Lions sent their 2022 fourth-round pick to the Browns.

Detroit traded their fifth-round pick to Denver for wide receiver Trinity Benson, and swapped seventh-round selections with the Browns in a trade for quarterback David Blough two years ago.

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 18

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 18

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 18

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) signing his extension contract on February 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 18

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) signing his extension contract on February 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) re-signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 18

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) re-signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson about his contract re-sign at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 18

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson about his contract re-sign at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 18

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 18

Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 18

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 18

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) chatting with Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 18

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) chatting with Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 18

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 18

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during his press conference in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during his press conference in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Here are Detroit's current picks:

  • Round 1, Pick 2
  • Round 1, Pick 32 from Rams
  • Round 2, Pick 2 (34 overall)
  • Round 3, Pick 2 (66)
  • Round 3, Pick 33 (97) compensatory
  • Round 5, Pick 34 (177) compensatory
  • Round 6, Pick 2 (181)
  • Round 6, Pick 39 (217) compensatory
  • Round 7, Pick 13 (234) from Browns

