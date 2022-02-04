Could Senior Bowl wide receivers be in Lions' offseason plans?

Feb 04, 2022 at 02:46 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

MOBILE – If Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El gets his wish, the Detroit Lions WR room will gain a lot of competition this offseason.

Randle El said down at the Senior Bowl Thursday he hopes the team adds a receiver in free agency and two more in this year's NFL Draft, including a playmaker on the outside.

"You always want to have a guy, so to speak," he said. "That guy, we're throwing to him and we don't care who's covering what. We know he can go up and get it. And my guys know we haven't had that guy yet, so it's nothing new from them. It's not a slap to them or a jab to them in anyway, but that's what we need to be able to complement (the receivers we have currently in the room)."

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson and Javon McKinley are under contract next season, with Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

"I'm excited about our competition going into next year, especially if we're able to bring Josh back and bring Kalif back," Randle El said. "It'll be some real competition, which we need. I told them all ... I'm trying to draft two and bring in one, because it's going to be some competition. I want it to be competition. That's the only thing that makes them better. So they're expecting that. And they know it and that's part of the game."

It's a loaded free-agent class at wide receiver this offseason, with players like Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson and Mike Williams scheduled to become free agents.

In the draft, Ohio State teammates Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, Alabama's Jameson Williams, USC's Drake London and Arkansas' Treylon Burks could all be first-round selections. The Lions are getting a head start on the senior draft class this week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. There's some good talent assembled for the week that could fit into Detroit's plans come draft time. The Lions will have three of the first 34 picks in the draft.

Related Links

One of the more intriguing prospects has been North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson, who stands 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, and has made plays all week for the National Team.

"I just wanted to show teams I'm a dominant competitor regardless of the level I'm playing at," Watson told detroitlions.com after Thursday's practice. "I came out here to showcase what I can do at this next level and what I'm capable of accomplishing, and I think I did just that."

South Alabama's Jalen Tolbert, like Watson, was out to prove this week he could make plays against stiffer competition. The back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver for the Jaguars is a smooth route runner, and he's been a playmaker this week. Randle El said he really likes Tolbert's ability to adjust his body and make plays down the field, though he said Tolbert plays too high at times and that's something they've been working on together this week.

"One thing me and coach actually talked about is me working F, Z and X," Tolbert said. "I actually played all three spots this past season, so I put on film I can do all of the above. I'm just going to continue to grow as a slot receiver and outside receiver and a receiver as a whole and just continue to make plays and get better."

Boise State's Khalil Shakir ended the week on a high note with three touchdowns in the National Team's final practice on Thursday.

"I really just wanted to come out here and show that I can compete with everybody from all kinds of schools," said Shakir, who caught 77 passes for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns this past season. "I wanted to come out here and show I could compete against not only Mountain West players, the film shows I can do that easily, but in person showing scouts what I can do."

Other receivers including Calvin Austin III (Memphis), Velus Jones Jr. (Tennessee) and Romeo Doubs (Nevada) have made plays this week as well.

I expect the Lions to be heavily involved in the receiver market both in free agency and the draft this offseason. Whether any of the WR prospects at the Senior Bowl this week are part of those plans is yet to be determined.

news

FSU edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II turns heads at Senior Bowl

Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II had a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl.
news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the third day of Senior Bowl practices.
news

Ben Johnson has spoken with Campbell multiple times about OC job

Detroit Lions tight ends coach Ben Johnson said he's spoken with head coach Dan Campbell multiple times about the open offensive coordinator position.
news

Lions getting a good look at top QB prospects at Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions are getting a good look at some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft at the Senior Bowl this week.
news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the second day of Senior Bowl practices.
news

Lions coaches encouraging Connor Heyward to embrace his versatility

Connor Heyward has experience playing running back and tight end, and the Lions offensive coaches are encouraging him to embrace his position versatility this week at the Senior Bowl.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What is Campbell's focus at the Senior Bowl this week?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Senior Bowl media session.
news

Staley leading the American Team at Senior Bowl this week

Duce Staley spoke with reporters Tuesday following his first practice as head coach of the American Team at the Senior Bowl.
news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the first day of Senior Bowl practices.
news

Campbell thinks Glenn would be 'a great fit' with Saints

Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn has a head coaching interview with the New Orleans Saints Wednesday, and HC Dan Campbell thinks Glenn would be a great fit for the job.
news

What Holmes is looking for in a wide receiver prospect

As the Detroit Lions prepare to coach the American Team at the 2022 Senior Bowl, GM Brad Holmes shares what he is looking for in a wide receiver prospect.
