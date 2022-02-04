TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 3 observations

Feb 03, 2022 at 07:18 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

All about the QBs: Duce Staley and the Lions finished out the week of practices Thursday with a little throwing competition between quarterbacks Malik Willis, Sam Howell and Bailey Zappe. First, they had to throw into a small net target from 10 yards away. Zappe hit one of three throws, while Willis and Howell went 0-fer.

Next, Staley set up a large red garbage can in the back corner of the end zone, and each signal caller got three throws to try and make it in the bucket from the 20-yard line. Willis hit the bucket twice, though it didn't go in. Zappe and Howell had some throws come close, but failed to make it or hit the bucket.

Edge success: Western Kentucky edge rusher DeAngelo Malone caught my eye Thursday. He made a number of disruptive plays that earned the praise of Lions outside linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard. Malone had 8.0 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss last season. He finished his five-year college career with 59.0 tackles for loss. He was disruptive all week.

No Johnson: Arguably the top performer down here the first two days of Senior Bowl practices, Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, wasn't at the American Team practice Thursday. Reports are Johnson is dealing with a minor ankle injury, but still plans to play in the game Saturday.

Big fan: Consider me a Willis fan. After a so-so first day, I thought he was clearly the best quarterback on the American Team roster Wednesday and Thursday. The arm talent stands out, and he's got a real confidence and swagger about him as well. He fit some nice throws into tight windows in the red zone Thursday, and for the second straight day, used his legs as a weapon. I thought he and Pickett were the best quarterbacks here. I think Willis really helped his draft stock this week in Mobile.

