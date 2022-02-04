TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 3 observations

No Johnson: Arguably the top performer down here the first two days of Senior Bowl practices, Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, wasn't at the American Team practice Thursday. Reports are Johnson is dealing with a minor ankle injury, but still plans to play in the game Saturday.

Big fan: Consider me a Willis fan. After a so-so first day, I thought he was clearly the best quarterback on the American Team roster Wednesday and Thursday. The arm talent stands out, and he's got a real confidence and swagger about him as well. He fit some nice throws into tight windows in the red zone Thursday, and for the second straight day, used his legs as a weapon. I thought he and Pickett were the best quarterbacks here. I think Willis really helped his draft stock this week in Mobile.