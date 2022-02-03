Lions getting a good look at top QB prospects at Senior Bowl

Both Pickett and Ridder talked Wednesday about how consistency is the biggest trait they want to show off to the Lions, Jets and the 30 other teams watching from afar.

"Everyone wants to say last season was kind of a flash in the pan," Pickett said of his 2021 season. "I think if you play at a high level for 13 games, I don't think that's by luck, so I want to come down here and show how consistent I am and play at a high level."

Pickett's probably been the most consistent through the first two days of the six QBs down here.

Ridder led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs after a terrific 2021 campaign that saw him throw for 3,334 yards with 30 touchdowns and eight picks.