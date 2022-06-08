Cephus embracing WR competition, making plays in practice

It was nearly an impossible scenario Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell put his second-team offense in during Tuesday's first minicamp practice. They had the ball on their own 19-yard line with just 29 seconds on the clock and no timeouts remaining.

Quarterback David Blough found wide receiver Trinity Benson for 25 yards and out of bounds to start the series, and then hit wide receiver Quintez Cephus on back-to-back plays. The first was for 32 yards where Cephus went up over two defenders and brought it down. The second was a one-handed 23-yard touchdown to win the drill for the offense.

The thing about those two plays with Cephus is they aren't the only ones he's made through two open OTA practices and two minicamp practices so far.

"He doing what we asked him to do and, last year kind of like put him in a competitive environment. All of sudden, he shows up and, that's when you really feel him, and yesterday we get one of those competitive environments and who showed up again," Campbell said Wednesday of Cephus.