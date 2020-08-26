Camp Spotlight: Quarterback Matthew Stafford

Practice report: The Lions practiced outside in the rain that came through the Metro Detroit area Wednesday. That requires extra focus and attention to detail from the players, especially the quarterback.

It looked like the wet setting played a factor midway through practice. In an offense vs. defense team period, with the offense in the shadow of its own goal line at the 1-yard line, Stafford fumbled a snap from center Frank Ragnow, and was forced to jump on the ball in the end zone for a safety. Any fumbled snap requires a jog around the field. Stafford and Ragnow aren't immune to the rules, so off they went.

After his jog, Stafford came back and finished out the period 2-of-3 passing with completions to wide receivers Danny Amendola and Quintez Cephus.