TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 7 observations

Impressive reps: One player who's really impressed me throughout the first couple weeks of padded practices has been third-year safety Tracy Walker. He was dominant Wednesday in one-on-one pass reps against the tight ends, and that's certainly not a new development. His first rep was against T.J. Hockenson. He was so glued to Hockenson that quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't even attempt to throw the ball. We don't see that often.

Walker forced an incompletion on his next rep against Jesse James. On his third rep he undercut an out route, and picked the ball off with one hand. Walker was Detroit's leading tackler last year (100 tackles), and he should be a big part of the defense in 2020.

Look at the future?: The Lions have been mixing first-round pick Jeff Okudah into the first-team defense throughout the course of training camp, and we've seen those reps increase as we've moved along. In the first offense vs. defense team period on Wednesday, we saw Okudah and veteran Desmond Trufant start opposite each other at the two outside cornerback spots. Is that our first glimpse of the Week 1 starters?