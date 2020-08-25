'The world can't go on': Lions cancel practice in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

Blake was shot seven times in the back by police officers Sunday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The 29-year old had surgery and is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to a report in the Chicago Sun-Times. The incident has sparked renewed protests against racism and police brutality.

Lions players had an off day on Monday, so Tuesday morning was the first time the team has gathered since the Blake shooting.

"Jacob Blake could have been anybody's brother, cousin, uncle, friend, could have been them," Harmon said. "And it wasn't OK and we're not here for it. The Detroit Lions organization is going to make a stand that what happened to Jacob Blake is not OK and we're going to speak out on it."

The Lions were scheduled to practice Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. It was pushed back to 1:15 p.m., and then cancelled altogether as players, accompanied by head coach Matt Patricia, gathered outside in front of reporters in a show of solidarity.

Harmon said it's up to players to create change and be role models within the community, and to give those who don't have hope, hope once more.

Defensive end Trey Flowers, who is among the Lions' leaders in social justice initiatives, also spoke out.

"I want to point out how unified we are out here," Flowers said. "How we came together and in this building and inside these walls and between those lines we're just as unified. We're together, which could be a representation of the world out here, we can be unified, we can be together and together we came up with this phrase today: 'The World Can't Go On.'