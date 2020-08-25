Kerryon Johnson wearing a knee brace for 'peace of mind'

"Me and the knee brace are one," Johnson told reporters in a Zoom call over the weekend. "We're one person. I work with it and it works with me. I've used it all offseason. I used it all when I was coming back last season. That's just the new me. I'm the knee-brace guy everybody jokes about."

Johnson said he mostly likes having the knee brace on because it gives him a little peace of mind.

The Lions want to be more balanced on offense this season and consistently run the football better. Johnson is expected to be a big part of that, along with running back D’Andre Swift, who the team drafted in the second round this offseason out of Georgia.