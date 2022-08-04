Camp Notes: Goff sharp through first week of practices

Quarterback Jared Goff has had a really nice first week of training camp for the Detroit Lions, but Thursday's padded practice in Allen Park just might have been his best yet.

Goff was sharp throwing the football all day, and even made a couple plays with his feet, something he's not particularly known for.

Head coach Dan Campbell and new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have given Goff a lot of ownership in this offense, and early on it looks to be paying off. Goff has a good command of Johnson's offense early on. He's making quick checks into good plays. Center Frank Ragnow talked earlier this week about how he and Goff are on the same page with protection checks. Goff just looks to have an exceedingly good feel for the offense right now.

Goff's been finding the open receiver on a consistent basis, and when he has to make a tough throw because of good coverage, he's been fitting them into tight windows. He completed one pass Thursday on a deep crosser to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown where only St. Brown could have caught it with safety Tracy Walker in tight coverage. Afterward, Walker shook his head, probably wondering how Goff fit that ball in there. There's been plenty of defensive backs wondering the same thing through the first week of camp.

It took Goff just three plays to lead the offense into the end zone in a late two-minute team period with a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Chark. He scrambled for a 13-yard gain in that same period two plays prior, and he had a touchdown run earlier in practice on a nice read on a RPO, taking the ball out of the running back's belly after seeing the hole on the left side and getting into the end zone. He punctuated the play with a slam dunk over the goal post.

There's just a confidence about Goff right now being at the helm of an offense that was built around his strengths with his input this offseason.