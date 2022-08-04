O'HARA: Walker taking on a bigger leadership role after re-signing this offseason

Walker has a new partner in the back end of the secondary. DeShon Elliott was signed after four years with the Baltimore Ravens. Elliott has been a recent starter when healthy. He started all 16 games in 2020 and the six he played in 2021.

Walker and Elliott quickly developed a bond. They have similar work habits and a desire to improve.

"He's very passionate about the game," Walker said. "The way he approaches his work each and every day -- he's always asking questions. A lot of guys don't do that. A lot of people feel like they have all the answers.