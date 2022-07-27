Camp Notes: Okudah 'ready to go' to start training camp

SECOND-YEAR JUMP

It's commonly known across the league that the biggest jump players make in their early development is from their first to second seasons. The Lions are getting some national love as one of the teams that could make a big leap in the win column in the second year under GM Brad Holmes and Campbell.

For that to happen, Campbell knows some of the second-year players, who have already become young core pieces to this rebuild, have to take that big leap.

"Yeah, I mean we're counting on it, we've got to have it," he said. "I mean if they don't make a jump, we're in trouble. That's the bottom line because those guys are kind of our core and our foundation. I mean (Amon-Ra) St. Brown's got to be better, (Penei) Sewell's got to be better, Levi's (Onwuzurike) got to be better, (Alim McNeill) Mac's got to be better, (Derrick) Barnes has got to be better because if they're not, we're not going to go anywhere. So, we're looking forward to it and we're going to push them to be there and get there."

GOFF'S MINDSET

"Our expectations are as high as anyone in the building," quarterback Jared Goff said after practice Wednesday. "How do we win our division and compete for a championship and the playoffs?