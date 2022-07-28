Campbell: Lions have the pieces to 'mix it up with just about anybody'

Head coach Dan Campbell isn't concerned with external expectations for how the Detroit Lions will fare in 2022, even though projections are mostly positive that the Lions will improve substantially over their 3-13-1 record in 2021.

What Campbell thinks, and what he wants his players to think, is another matter.

"I want them to know that I truly believe that we have the right coaching staff," Campbell said at his press conference Wednesday morning at the start of training camp.