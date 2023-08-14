Camp Notes: Bridgewater takes part in Monday's practice

Newly signed backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was on the practice field Monday getting acclimated to his new surroundings in Detroit. The plan is to work him into the joint practices with the Jaguars Wednesday and Thursday and for him to play in Saturday's preseason game against Jacksonville at Ford Field.
The Lions have been courting Bridgewater to compete for their backup job since earlier in the offseason and last week it finally came to fruition.
"Honestly, I just think with the talent on this team. The starters on this team. The experience on this team. It just felt like a great situation for me to come in and honestly just be a mentor to some of the younger guys and teach them how to be pros," Bridgewater said after Monday's practice.
"But also, fine-tuning my game. I feel like I've still got something left in the tank. It's a great situation."
Bridgewater, 30, said he already loves the quarterback room in Detroit and the entire situation from the front office to the coaching staff to the roster. He said it just felt right and that his spirit belonged in Detroit.
Bridgewater has started 65 career games over eight seasons and has a 33-32 record in those starts. He's completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 15,120 yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in his career. He brings a ton of experience to the quarterback room behind Jared Goff.
He was the backup in New Orleans in 2018 and 2019 when Lions head coach Dan Campbell was on that coaching staff. He started five games in 2019 in his last season with New Orleans when starter Drew Brees was injured and went 5-0.
"He's been grinding on the playbook, and let him go through some individual, get him a few reps," Campbell said before practice Monday. "Then Jacksonville, let's get him worked in a little bit. I'm just going to gauge where he's at, where he feels, what it looks like and then we'll make a determination at the end of the week, but our plan is to get him going in practice this week."
MOSELEY UPDATE
Veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley remains on the PUP list and is still rehabbing the ACL tear he suffered early last season.
"I would say he's on track, but it's going to be a while. It'll be a while," Campbell said Monday.
Moseley looked to be ahead of schedule but was forced to miss the start of camp after being away from the team due to medical reasons. With the start of the regular season just three weeks away, will we see Moseley on the field?
"Everything is really going to get pushed back probably four or five weeks from what we originally thought," Campbell said. "But he was really already four or five weeks ahead at that point. So, we'll see. He's doing good, though. He's doing great."
THIRD RUNNING BACK JOB
After the retirement of Justin Jackson last week, the Lions' third running back spot behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs is wide open, according to Campbell. And one big factor in determining who ultimately wins the role is special teams.
"Yeah, special teams. Special teams," Campbell said. "That's where it's all going to start with those backs, and every one of them has an opportunity. We're looking for a third back and it all starts with special teams, man. If they can help us there, then we'll figure out the offensive side of it."
Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, Benny Snell Jr., Mohamed Ibrahim and Devine Ozigbo are all competing to win the job. Ibrahim was injured in Friday's preseason game and could miss some time. Reynolds and Jefferson are also battling injuries, but it was a good sign Reynolds was back taking part in individual work at practice Monday.
BUG GOING AROUND
Campbell said there's a bug going around the locker room that's gotten some players sick and forced them out of practice Monday.
Safety Brady Breeze and cornerback Cam Sutton are dealing with an illness, per Campbell. Campbell also said defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is dealing with a minor ankle injury and that's why he didn't practice Monday.