Camp Notes: Bridgewater takes part in Monday's practice

Newly signed backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was on the practice field Monday getting acclimated to his new surroundings in Detroit. The plan is to work him into the joint practices with the Jaguars Wednesday and Thursday and for him to play in Saturday's preseason game against Jacksonville at Ford Field.

The Lions have been courting Bridgewater to compete for their backup job since earlier in the offseason and last week it finally came to fruition.

"Honestly, I just think with the talent on this team. The starters on this team. The experience on this team. It just felt like a great situation for me to come in and honestly just be a mentor to some of the younger guys and teach them how to be pros," Bridgewater said after Monday's practice.

"But also, fine-tuning my game. I feel like I've still got something left in the tank. It's a great situation."