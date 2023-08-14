TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 14 observations

Montgomery show: The Lions did some rare live tackling periods at the end of practice with the No. 1 offense squaring off against the No. 1 defense. The red-zone portion of the drill was the David Montgomery show for the offense. Starting at the 12-yard line, Montgomery caught a first-down pass and was pushed out of bounds at the 8-yard line. He then ran four yards down to the 4-yard line on second down. He ran to the 1-yard line on third down and punched it into the end zone from the one on fourth and goal. – Tim Twentyman