TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 14 observations

Montgomery show: The Lions did some rare live tackling periods at the end of practice with the No. 1 offense squaring off against the No. 1 defense. The red-zone portion of the drill was the David Montgomery show for the offense. Starting at the 12-yard line, Montgomery caught a first-down pass and was pushed out of bounds at the 8-yard line. He then ran four yards down to the 4-yard line on second down. He ran to the 1-yard line on third down and punched it into the end zone from the one on fourth and goal. – Tim Twentyman
Threading the needle: Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took part in his first practice after signing with Detroit last week. One of his first passes in a team period was a dart over the middle between a couple defenders right into the arms of wide receiver Jameson Williams. Bridgewater and Williams worked on routes after practice, and Bridgewater said after practice his job is to help the young players along and he wants to be a mentor to Williams. – Tim Twentyman
Playmaker: Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin hasn't lost his knack for making plays after a season away with Houston. Reeves-Maybin played his first five seasons with the Lions. Late in Monday's practice he got through for what would have been a clean sack. – Mike O'Hara
Side work: Cornerbacks coach Dré Bly was spotted off to the side of practice working one-on-one with safety Kerby Joseph on some technique and footwork during a special teams period. Bly has been a valuable resource not only for the cornerbacks in his room but all the defensive backs on the roster. – Tim Twentyman
Looking sharp: I thought quarterback Jared Goff looked particularly sharp during Monday's practice. He pushed the ball down the field a little bit more, connecting on big gains with wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds. – Tim Twentyman
Run to the end zone: During the live team period at the end of practice fullback Jason Cabinda caught the ire of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson when he let up after busting through the line and getting into the secondary. Cabinda turned around to return to the huddle before reaching the end zone. Johnson sprinted down the field wanting Cabinda to finish the play in the end zone as they both ran in together. – Tim Twentyman
Football brotherhood: Players support each other, even when they are competing in the same position. That was evident again when backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld welcomed Bridgewater back to the huddle after Bridgewater had finished his turn running the offense. – Mike O'Hara
View photos from the New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions preseason Week 1 game at Ford Field on Friday, Aug. 11 in Detroit, MI.
Speed wins: Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs took a pitch from Sudfeld in a red zone team period, and it turned into a race between Gibbs, linebacker Derrick Barnes and defensive lineman John Cominsky to the pylon. Gibbs wasn't even touched as he beat both to the corner of the end zone. His speed could be a difference maker for Detroit. – Tim Twentyman