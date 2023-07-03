By the numbers: Lions 2023 roster

Youngest
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs (21)
Oldest
Long snapper Jake McQuaide (35)
Most NFL games
McQuaide (181)
Most NFL games on offense
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (145)
Most NFL games on defense
Defensive lineman Christian Covington (102)
Most starts
Jones Jr. (114)
Most senior Lion
Tackle Taylor Decker (2016 Draft)
Most senior Lion on offense
Decker (2016 Draft)
Most senior Lion on defense
Safety Tracy Walker (2018 Draft)
Tallest
Offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda (6'9)
Shortest
Cornerback Khalil Dorsey, running back Mohamed Ibrahim and wide receiver Kalif Raymond (5'8)
Most touchdowns
Quarterback Jared Goff (155)
Most touchdowns non-QB
Jones Jr. (58)
Most receptions
Jones Jr. (542)
Most carries
Running back David Montgomery (915)
Most rushing yards
Montgomery (3,609)
Most receiving yards
Jones Jr. (7,386)
Most sacks
Defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (23)
Most interceptions
Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (11)
Highest Lions draft pick
Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (Round 1, second overall, 2022)
School with the most current Lions
Alabama and Notre Dame (6)