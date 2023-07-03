By the numbers: Lions 2023 roster

Jul 03, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Youngest

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs (21)

Oldest

Long snapper Jake McQuaide (35)

Most NFL games

McQuaide (181)

Most NFL games on offense

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (145)

Most NFL games on defense

Defensive lineman Christian Covington (102)

Most starts

Jones Jr. (114)

Most senior Lion

Tackle Taylor Decker (2016 Draft)

Most senior Lion on offense

Decker (2016 Draft)

Most senior Lion on defense

Safety Tracy Walker (2018 Draft)

Tallest

Offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda (6'9)

Shortest

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey, running back Mohamed Ibrahim and wide receiver Kalif Raymond (5'8)

Most touchdowns

Quarterback Jared Goff (155)

Most touchdowns non-QB

Jones Jr. (58)

Most receptions

Jones Jr. (542)

Most carries

Running back David Montgomery (915)

Most rushing yards

Montgomery (3,609)

Most receiving yards

Jones Jr. (7,386)

Most sacks

Defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (23)

Most interceptions

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (11)

Highest Lions draft pick

Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (Round 1, second overall, 2022)

School with the most current Lions

Alabama and Notre Dame (6)

