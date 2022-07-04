By the numbers: Lions 2022 roster

Jul 04, 2022 at 08:44 AM

Youngest

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, safety Kerby Joseph, tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Jameson Williams (21)

Oldest

Defensive end Michael Brockers (31)

Most NFL games

Brockers (154)

Most NFL games on offense

Quarterback Jared Goff (83)

Most NFL games on defense

Brockers (154)

Most starts

Brockers (152)

Best of 2022 Detroit Lions offseason photos

View some of the best photos from Detroit Lions offseason workouts, OTAs and minicamp.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Assistant Equipment Manager Joey Jaroshewich, Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Assistant Equipment Manager Joey Jaroshewich, Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions Offensive Quality Control Coach Steve Oliver, Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley, Detroit Lions guard Zein Obeid (76), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46), Detroit Lions WCF Minority Coaching Assistant DeOn'tae Pannell, Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions Offensive Quality Control Coach Steve Oliver, Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley, Detroit Lions guard Zein Obeid (76), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46), Detroit Lions WCF Minority Coaching Assistant DeOn'tae Pannell, Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood, Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood, Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Lions Loyal Members during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Lions Loyal Members during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) , Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) , Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Corey Sutton (15) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Corey Sutton (15) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26), Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26), Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

A morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
A morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Most senior Lion

Tackle Taylor Decker (2016 Draft)

Most senior Lion on offense

Decker (2016 Draft)

Most senior Lion on defense

Safety Tracy Walker (2018 Draft)

Tallest

Tackle Dan Skipper (6'9")

Shortest

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (5'8")

Most touchdowns

Goff (136)

Most touchdowns non-QB

Running back Jamaal Williams and tight end Devin Funchess (21)

Most receptions

Funchess (164)

Most carries

Jamaal Williams (653)

Most rushing yards

Jamaal Williams (2,586)

Most receiving yards

Funchess (2,265)

Most sacks

Brockers (29)

Most interceptions

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye (9)

Highest Lions draft pick

Hutchinson (Round 1, second overall, 2022)

School with the most current Lions

Notre Dame (5)

