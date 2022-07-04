By the numbers: Lions 2022 roster

Youngest
Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, safety Kerby Joseph, tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Jameson Williams (21)
Oldest
Defensive end Michael Brockers (31)
Most NFL games
Brockers (154)
Most NFL games on offense
Quarterback Jared Goff (83)
Most NFL games on defense
Brockers (154)
Most starts
Brockers (152)
Most senior Lion
Tackle Taylor Decker (2016 Draft)
Most senior Lion on offense
Decker (2016 Draft)
Most senior Lion on defense
Safety Tracy Walker (2018 Draft)
Tallest
Tackle Dan Skipper (6'9")
Shortest
Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (5'8")
Most touchdowns
Goff (136)
Most touchdowns non-QB
Running back Jamaal Williams and tight end Devin Funchess (21)
Most receptions
Funchess (164)
Most carries
Jamaal Williams (653)
Most rushing yards
Jamaal Williams (2,586)
Most receiving yards
Funchess (2,265)
Most sacks
Brockers (29)
Most interceptions
Cornerback Amani Oruwariye (9)
Highest Lions draft pick
Hutchinson (Round 1, second overall, 2022)
School with the most current Lions
Notre Dame (5)