Brown re-signing solidifies OL as one of the most talented & deep positions on Lions roster

"Tommy Kraemer, undrafted this year, playing in a bunch of games," Ragnow said after the season. "Evan Brown definitely wasn't a household name, by any means, and he's playing right up there with everybody and doing really, really well. The list goes on. That's hats off to them, as individuals, and I think that's a really big hat off to (offensive line coach) Hank Fraley.

"I can't say enough about him as a coach, how he coaches us, how he communicates, how he keeps everybody ready and coaches everybody the same. It's incredible, man. It's been great to see those guys step up. I saw some things – we had a pretty good season running the ball this year and I'm so frustrated I wasn't able to be a part of it. But to see that, with as much injuries as we did have up front, and the different lineups, it's great for the future."