Lions re-sign C Evan Brown

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed C Evan Brown. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Brown appeared in 16 games (12 starts) with the Lions in 2021. He originally signed to Detroit's practice squad during the 2020 season after beginning the year on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad and active roster, where he saw action in five games.
He also split time on the Miami Dolphins' and New York Giants' practice squads in 2019, appearing in four total games. Brown entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist with the Giants following the 2018 NFL Draft.