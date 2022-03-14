Lions re-sign LB Alex Anzalone, S Jalen Elliott, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton and S C.J. Moore

Mar 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LB Alex Anzalone, S Jalen Elliott, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton and S C.J. Moore. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Anzalone started all 14 games in which he appeared for the Lions last season, totaling 78 tackles (49 solo), 1.0 sack, one interception and seven pass defenses. He came to Detroit in 2021 after spending four seasons (2017-20) with the New Orleans Saints.

In 52 career games (34 starts), Anzalone has recorded 200 tackles (133 solo), 5.0 sacks, two interceptions, 10 pass defenses and three forced fumbles. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft selection (76th overall) by the Saints out of Florida in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Elliott returns to the Lions after appearing in eight games (one start) for Detroit in 2021, totaling eight tackles (four solo). He spent the 2020 season on the Lions' practice squad after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hamilton enters his fourth season in the NFL with 46 games played (seven starts), 89 tackles (63 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He spent three seasons (2018-20) with the Washington Commanders after being selected by Washington in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

Moore rejoins Detroit for his fourth season with the team after seeing action in 17 games (one start) for the Lions in 2021. Last season, he recorded a career-high 14 tackles (eight solo), one interception and a quarterback hit. He originally entered the NFL with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi following the 2019 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions announce 2022 Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger applications now open

The Detroit Lions announced today 2022 online applications for Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger benefitting Michigan high school football programs are now open.
news

Lions re-sign OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have re-signed OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum.
news

Lions tender 13 exclusive rights free agents

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have tendered 13 exclusive rights free agents.
news

Lions re-sign WR Josh Reynolds to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have re-signed WR Josh Reynolds to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

USA Football adds Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp to its board of directors

USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, announced today that Principal Owner and Chair of the Detroit Lions Sheila Hamp has been named to its board of directors.
news

Lions re-sign LB Josh Woods

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed LB Josh Woods.
news

Lions re-sign FB Jason Cabinda to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

Lions promote Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that Ben Johnson has been named the team's offensive coordinator.
news

Lions and Jets named coaching staffs for 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl today announced that NFL Football Operations has assigned the Detroit Lions and New York Jets as the coaching staffs for the 73rd annual Reese's Senior Bowl.
news

Lions announce 2022 Inspire Change grantees

The Detroit Lions announced today a list of grantees for 2022 who will receive funding generated by the team's social justice initiative, Detroit Lions Inspire Change.
news

Jason Cabinda named Lions nominee for 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The Detroit Lions announced today FB Jason Cabinda as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide.
Advertising