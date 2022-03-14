Lions re-sign LB Alex Anzalone, S Jalen Elliott, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton and S C.J. Moore

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LB Alex Anzalone, S Jalen Elliott, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton and S C.J. Moore. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Anzalone started all 14 games in which he appeared for the Lions last season, totaling 78 tackles (49 solo), 1.0 sack, one interception and seven pass defenses. He came to Detroit in 2021 after spending four seasons (2017-20) with the New Orleans Saints.

In 52 career games (34 starts), Anzalone has recorded 200 tackles (133 solo), 5.0 sacks, two interceptions, 10 pass defenses and three forced fumbles. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft selection (76th overall) by the Saints out of Florida in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Elliott returns to the Lions after appearing in eight games (one start) for Detroit in 2021, totaling eight tackles (four solo). He spent the 2020 season on the Lions' practice squad after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hamilton enters his fourth season in the NFL with 46 games played (seven starts), 89 tackles (63 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He spent three seasons (2018-20) with the Washington Commanders after being selected by Washington in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama.