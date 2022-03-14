'The momentum is there:' Anzalone thinks things are looking up for Lions

Mar 14, 2022 at 01:49 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has started to address Detroit's depth at linebacker with the re-signing of veteran linebackers Alex Anzalone and Shaun Dion Hamilton on Monday. The team also announced the re-signing of safeties Jalen Elliott and C.J. Moore.

Anzalone came to Detroit via free agency last offseason after the Lions targeted him for one of their inside linebacker roles due to his familiarity with head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn having played under both coaches in New Orleans his first four seasons in the league.

He had 78 tackles (49 solo) with a sack and seven passes defended in 14 games. He missed three games last season with a shoulder injury.

Alex Anzalone photos

View photos of Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
5 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 17, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 17, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 16

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
15 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 16

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"All a player really wants is to be wanted and be appreciated and have a role in an organization," Anzalone said Monday. "That fit was there for me (in Detroit).

"I think from the start from their vision last year that they kind of just let me play and play my game and let me play free and kind of gave me the keys to the defense in a way. I think that took my game to another level from where I was at before and I'm looking forward to continue that on."

In 52 career games (34 starts), Anzalone has recorded 200 tackles (133 solo), 5.0 sacks, two interceptions, 10 pass defenses and three forced fumbles. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft selection (76th overall) by the Saints out of Florida in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Related Links

Hamilton's 2021 season never got going after he was placed on season-ending injured reserve in August with an undisclosed injury. He was claimed by Detroit following the 2020 season. Hamilton was having a good training camp and was on his way to a roster spot, if not for the injury.

Hamilton has three seasons of NFL experience with Washington from 2018-20. A sixth-round draft pick in 2018, he played in 46 games with seven starts and had 97 tackles, 2.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Anzalone and Hamilton join second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes and veterans Josh Woods and Anthony Pittman, among others, who will compete for playing time in Detroit, along with any other free agents or draft picks the Lions might add to the position.

Anzalone said he's excited about the groundwork the Lions laid on defense last year and thinks they can take the next step with some key additions.

"I think a few pieces here and there, some continuity going forward, I know last year was a year of a new regime and new culture from the past," he said. "I think that going into year two of Dan (Campbell) and Brad (Holmes), I think things are definitely looking up and the momentum is there."

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 6 NFL pro days to watch this week.
news

TWENTYMAN: Kyle Hamilton a top draft pick, regardless of position

When you think of top draft picks, safety isn't usually the first position that comes to mind, but S Kyle Hamilton could change that.
news

Reynolds ready to get to work after re-signing with Lions

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds is ready to get to work and get the Detroit Lions' passing game rolling after re-signing with the team Wednesday.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 free agents that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 free agents that could potentially interest the Detroit Lions.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 NFL pro days to watch this week.
news

10 players who impressed at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Could Lions be interested in drafting an interior DL from this deep draft class?

The 2022 draft class is stacked with interior defensive line talent. Could one of those players interest the Detroit Lions?
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 4 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2022 draft class features several versatile linebackers that could interest Lions

If the Detroit Lions want to add talent and depth to the linebacker position this offseason, the 2022 draft class has a few versatile playmakers who can help a team right away.
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 3 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Hutchinson vs. Thibodeaux: Who's the top pass rusher in this draft?

The projected top two pass rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft spoke to the media Friday at the Combine.
Advertising