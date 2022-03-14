'The momentum is there:' Anzalone thinks things are looking up for Lions

"All a player really wants is to be wanted and be appreciated and have a role in an organization," Anzalone said Monday. "That fit was there for me (in Detroit).

"I think from the start from their vision last year that they kind of just let me play and play my game and let me play free and kind of gave me the keys to the defense in a way. I think that took my game to another level from where I was at before and I'm looking forward to continue that on."