Anzalone on defensive finish, free agency & more

Anzalone was a big factor in that turnaround as the defensive play caller and quarterback of the defense. He finished with a career-high 125 tackles, achieving a goal he set for himself at the beginning of the season to eclipse 120 tackles on the year. His 21 total quarterback pressures were the fourth most among all linebackers this season, and he was one of only two linebackers in the league to have at least 115 tackles to go along with a sack, interception, fumble recovery and forced fumble.