'And I'm still here' | Dorsey returns to where his NFL career changed for the better

Even after that preseason performance, Dorsey had no indication of whether it was enough to make the 53-man roster. Either the team gives you a call, or they don't. All he hoped was that he did enough to stay in Detroit or at least spark the interest of another team in the league.

The latter wasn't necessary. By 4 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2023, Dorsey was on the Lions roster.

"It means a lot, especially when you have coaches actually believing in you," Dorsey said. "I was nobody the year before and I just came in. So, it's been a blessing."

Dorsey considers that preseason game a turning point in his career, knowing that could've been the end of his time in NFL.

Since then, Dorsey's earned praise from Campbell and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp as one of the best gunners in the league.