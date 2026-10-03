'And I'm still here' | Dorsey returns to where his NFL career changed for the better

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey knew he had just one last shot to prove to the Detroit Lions he deserved a spot on the team. That was on Aug. 25, 2023 – the final preseason game before roster cuts just four days later.
The season before, he was in the same position with the New York Giants. They waived him before the start of the 2022 regular season and Detroit signed Dorsey later that year in mid-December to the practice squad. Dorsey was never elevated to the Lions' active roster and had only played in an NFL regular season contest in 2020 when he signed a future/reserve contract with Detroit on Jan. 9, 2023.
When camp rolled around, it was a long shot for him to make the team. In the first two preseason games, he had three total tackles and two passes defended.
Something big needed to happen in the third preseason contest, and Dorsey made sure it did.
The Lions were on the road, taking on the Carolina Panthers that Friday at 8 p.m. which meant Dorsey had an entire day to think about this moment and what it could mean for the rest of his NFL career.
"I remember going into it, I was pretty much just a camp body unless I did something," Dorsey said. "I try to do visualizations of how I'm going to make plays, what I'm going to do, things like that. It was definitely really stressful leading up to it just knowing that this is either where I'm done with football or I continue.
"And I'm still here."
Dorsey remembers every play he made in that game that solidified his spot on the Lions' roster.
General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell always say that regardless of what a player has done in their past and no matter how they ended up in Detroit, it's about making the most of their opportunities.
At Carolina, Dorsey capitalized on his final shot, making five tackles on defense, one forced fumble and a 62-yard kickoff return that made it too hard for the Lions to ignore.
"I felt like I left it out there on the field," Dorsey said.
Even after that preseason performance, Dorsey had no indication of whether it was enough to make the 53-man roster. Either the team gives you a call, or they don't. All he hoped was that he did enough to stay in Detroit or at least spark the interest of another team in the league.
The latter wasn't necessary. By 4 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2023, Dorsey was on the Lions roster.
"It means a lot, especially when you have coaches actually believing in you," Dorsey said. "I was nobody the year before and I just came in. So, it's been a blessing."
Dorsey considers that preseason game a turning point in his career, knowing that could've been the end of his time in NFL.
Since then, Dorsey's earned praise from Campbell and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp as one of the best gunners in the league.
In 2023 across 13 games and two starts, Dorsey finished the season with 11 tackles (seven solo), defended one pass and made seven special teams tackles, which was good for second-most on the team. The following season, he made 14 game appearances and one start, totaling 14 tackles (eight solo), four special teams tackles, two passes defended and one tackle for loss. Over 11 games in 2025, he made eight tackles. So far in 2026, Dorsey has played in all three contests and has racked up four tackles and one tackle for loss.
Sunday night is a return to the stadium that turned Dorsey's NFL career around, and he has the entire day to think and visualize just like he did three years ago.
Dorsey said he hasn't had much time to reflect on that 2023 preseason game, but he knows his mindset has certainly changed.
Before, it was all about proving he deserved a spot and hoping Detroit saw the value in keeping him around. Now, it's 1-0 for him on Sunday, making sure he fits into his role and helps his unit out in any way he can on special teams while being prepared to go in on defense if his number is called.
"I'm like a Swiss Army Knife where wherever they need me to play, I'm there," Dorsey said.
One thing hasn't changed, though. When he returns to Bank of America Stadium, he'll still be in a Lions jersey.
"Once I touch the field, it'll bring back a lot of memories," Dorsey said. "And they're all positive, so I want to keep it that way when we get there (Sunday)."