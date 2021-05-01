A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jermar Jefferson

May 01, 2021 at 07:23 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: RB Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State.

Pick: Round 7, 257 overall.

Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 206.

Stats: Three years, 27 games, only six in shortened 2020 season. Career: 51 carries, 2,023 yards rushing, 27 TDs and 5.7-yard average per carry.

Pro Day workout: 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical jump.

Bio: Three-year starter in high school, finished up as a senior with 1,861 yards in 2017, scoring 34 touchdowns.

Jermar Jefferson photos

View photos of the Lions' 7th round pick, Jermar Jefferson, RB - Oregon State.

Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (22) looks for the end zone after hurdling Hawaii defensive back Kalen Hicks (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (22) looks for the end zone after hurdling Hawaii defensive back Kalen Hicks (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

Eugene Tanner/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (22) scores a touchdown in front of Washington State safety Skyler Thomas (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 54-53. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (22) scores a touchdown in front of Washington State safety Skyler Thomas (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 54-53. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
oregonstate_jefferson_jermar_9
KARL MAASDAM 2016
oregonstate_jefferson_jermar_7
KARL MAASDAM 2016
oregonstate_jefferson_jermar_8
KARL MAASDAM/2020
oregonstate_jefferson_jermar_5
KARL MAASDAM 2016
oregonstate_jefferson_jermar_3
KARL MAASDAM 2016
oregonstate_jefferson_jermar_1
KARL MAASDAM 2016
oregonstate_jefferson_jermar_6
KARL MAASDAM 2016
oregonstate_jefferson_jermar_4
KARL MAASDAM 2016
oregonstate_jefferson_jermar_2
KARL MAASDAM 2016
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Oregon in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Oregon State won 41-38. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Oregon in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Oregon State won 41-38. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Stanford won 27-24. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Stanford won 27-24. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Oregon State won 41-38. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Oregon State won 41-38. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) scores a touchdown past Washington defensive back Asa Turner (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) scores a touchdown past Washington defensive back Asa Turner (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Craig Mitchelldyer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs 75-yards to score a touchdown on the first play of an NCAA college football game against California in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs 75-yards to score a touchdown on the first play of an NCAA college football game against California in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia (3) hands off the ball to Jermar Jefferson (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against California in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Oregon State won 31-27. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia (3) hands off the ball to Jermar Jefferson (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against California in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Oregon State won 31-27. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) outruns Washington State linebacker Ron Stone Jr. (10) into the end zone to score a during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Washington State won 38-28. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) outruns Washington State linebacker Ron Stone Jr. (10) into the end zone to score a during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Washington State won 38-28. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
oregonstate_jefferson_jermar
RYAN GARDNER/RYAN GARDNER
Offseason running back roster: Kerryon Johnson, D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Nick Bawden (FB), Jason Cabinda (FB)

Tim Twentyman's take: The good thing about owning pick No. 257 is it essentially means the Lions can draft whoever would have been a priority free agent for them after the draft. Jefferson averaged 5.7 yards per carry as a three-year starter, with 27 touchdowns.

Mike O'Hara's take: A possible addition for depth if he makes the roster. Only 43 receptions in three seasons, with an average of just over seven yards per catch.

