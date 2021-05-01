A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jermar Jefferson

Player: RB Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State.
Pick: Round 7, 257 overall.
Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 206.
Stats: Three years, 27 games, only six in shortened 2020 season. Career: 51 carries, 2,023 yards rushing, 27 TDs and 5.7-yard average per carry.
Pro Day workout: 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical jump.
Bio: Three-year starter in high school, finished up as a senior with 1,861 yards in 2017, scoring 34 touchdowns.
Offseason running back roster: Kerryon Johnson, D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Nick Bawden (FB), Jason Cabinda (FB)
Tim Twentyman's take: The good thing about owning pick No. 257 is it essentially means the Lions can draft whoever would have been a priority free agent for them after the draft. Jefferson averaged 5.7 yards per carry as a three-year starter, with 27 touchdowns.
Mike O'Hara's take: A possible addition for depth if he makes the roster. Only 43 receptions in three seasons, with an average of just over seven yards per catch.