5 things to watch: Lions vs. Texans

CONTAINING WATSON

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for 344 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for a 121.9 rating with a rushing touchdown in a 27-20 victory over New England last Sunday. He is the fifth quarterback to record three games with at least 300 passing yards, two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in his first four seasons. He has at least two touchdown passes and a rating of 100-or-higher in seven of his past eight games.

What makes Watson and the Texans' offense so dangerous is Watson's ability to extend plays and get the ball down the field to speedy receivers Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks. Detroit has to be good trying to keep Watson in the pocket as much as possible today. He's at his most dangerous outside the pocket because he's still looking to throw down the field, and he's extremely accurate throwing on the run.

PLAN FOR WATT

J.J. Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive MVP who leads the Texans in sacks (4.0) and tackles for loss (7.0). He's big, physical, has short-area quickness, and is overall a menacing figure on the edge for the Texans' defense. He plays the run better than most edge defenders in the game, and when he doesn't get home on the sack, he's great at getting his hands on passes, as evidenced by his career-high four batted balls last week vs. New England.