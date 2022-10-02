5 things to watch: Lions vs. Seahawks

4. RED ZONE DEFENSE

The Lions are last in the NFL is points allowed (31.0), and it's no coincidence they are also last in red zone efficiency (90.9 percent). Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn talked this week about three things in particular that have plagued Detroit's defense the first three weeks. He talked about cleaning up some of the miscommunication errors that continue to trouble them, he mentioned better execution from both players and coaches, and also finding a way to finish more consistently.

There's a lot to unpack there, but all of those certainly pertain to the red zone, which has been a point of emphasis this week. Detroit's opponents have scored a touchdown on 10 of their 11 trips into the red zone. Seattle comes in scoring touchdowns in the red zone just 25 percent of the time (ranks 31st), so something has to give today. Can the Lions find a way to get off the field in the red zone and save the four points on the scoreboard?

5. JEFF OKUDAH'S PLAY

Okudah's play through the first three weeks has been one of the good storylines for the Lions through the first month of the season. He's yet to allow a touchdown, is giving up less than 40 yards per game in his coverage area, and opposing quarterbacks have under a 75.0 passer rating when throwing his way.

He's got a good test this week with Seattle's DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett coming to town. That might be the best duo the Lions have faced all season. Will Okudah travel with one of those guys?

Lockett is one of two receivers (Cooper Kupp) in the NFL this season with two games with nine-plus catches.