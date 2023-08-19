5 things to watch: Lions vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions will host the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second preseason contest for both teams Saturday at Ford Field following a week of joint practices between the two clubs in Allen Park this week.

It's another opportunity for young players to get game experience and for coaches to try and get a clearer picture about some roster spots and position battles.

Here are five things to watch out for later this afternoon at Ford Field:

1. NO STARTERS

Head coach Dan Campbell said this week he doesn't plan on playing the starters, much like we saw last week in the preseason opener against the Giants. The big reason for that, along with trying to keep everyone healthy for the regular season, is the joint practice work the starters have received the last two weeks.

Coaches love the joint practices because they can give their starters 40 to 50 great reps against different competition and different looks but without the worry of their quarterback getting hit. They can also control physical contact and live hitting periods. It's great work in a controlled environment.