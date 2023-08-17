Jameson Williams likely to miss rest of preseason

We might have seen the last of Jameson Williams on the football field before Week 7 of the regular season.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the hamstring injury Williams suffered in Wednesday's joint practice with the Jaguars could keep him out for the remainder of the preseason. Campbell had hoped to give Williams a ton of reps both in practice and in Detroit's two remaining preseason games the next two weeks before Williams has to leave the team and serve a six-game suspension for violating the league's gambling policy. That no longer appears to be in the cards.
"I think it's a good chance it could go through the preseason," Campbell said of Williams' injury. "He misses the reps. It's a chance to get full speed full tilt reps. The timing in the pass game. Lining up. All of it. The moving vs. press through the zones. It's just time on task.
"There will be a setback with it. Listen, you take it as it comes. I'm not going to sweat it. As long as he's willing to continue to grind on the playbook and get it right, we'll take it as it goes."
Campbell said the team is looking into whether Williams can continue to get treatment while on suspension. He's supposed to be away from the team for the first three weeks of the suspension and then can return to the practice facility and rejoin practice for the next three weeks until being eligible to return to game action Week 7 at Baltimore.
Sticking with receiver injuries: Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered what appeared to be a minor ankle injury early Wednesday that kept him out of the rest of practice. Campbell said he expects St. Brown back on the practice field sometime next week before the final preseason contest in Carolina.
With St. Brown sidelined for around a week and Williams likely not available for the rest of the preseason, Campbell said the team could potentially look to add another receiver to the roster. Campbell also said it's a terrific opportunity for young receivers like Dylan Drummond, Chase Cota and others on the roster to make a good impression, step up and earn a roster spot.
"Great opportunity," Campbell said. "It's another spot, honestly, this room is wide open right now. We have a pretty good feel of some of these guys, but we have a spot and maybe two potentially wide open, wide open.
"Cody, do you want it? Go get it. Drummond, you want it? Go get it. Trinity Benson, we're going to get him back out there a little bit today.
"So, our eyes are wide open and we're looking for guys and we have a track record in a three-year period here that it doesn't matter where you've been drafted, who you are or what it is, you have an opportunity. Go earn it and go get it."