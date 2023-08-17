Jameson Williams likely to miss rest of preseason

We might have seen the last of Jameson Williams on the football field before Week 7 of the regular season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the hamstring injury Williams suffered in Wednesday's joint practice with the Jaguars could keep him out for the remainder of the preseason. Campbell had hoped to give Williams a ton of reps both in practice and in Detroit's two remaining preseason games the next two weeks before Williams has to leave the team and serve a six-game suspension for violating the league's gambling policy. That no longer appears to be in the cards.

"I think it's a good chance it could go through the preseason," Campbell said of Williams' injury. "He misses the reps. It's a chance to get full speed full tilt reps. The timing in the pass game. Lining up. All of it. The moving vs. press through the zones. It's just time on task.