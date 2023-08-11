5 things to watch: Lions vs. Giants

3. KICKING BATTLE

The competition between Riley Patterson and Parker Romo to be Detroit's placekicker in 2023 goes to the next phase, and it's an important one. One thing to pay attention to tonight is not only how these kickers perform kicking field goals and extra points, but also how they handle kickoffs. Punter Jack Fox can kick off at a high level and gives the Lions that security, but they'd also like their kicker to be able to do it at a high level.

"I think you hate being backed into a corner where if something happened to Fox, or he wasn't feeling great, or he was fatigued and you didn't want to put his leg in a stressful position, then you want to take that kickoff off him, well then who's doing it?" Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said recently.