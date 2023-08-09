Camp Notes: Gardner-Johnson seeing time at safety in Lions' defense

Lions general manager Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and just about anyone who has come into contact with veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has raved about his versatility. He plays nickel, he can play in the box, and if the last couple weeks of training camp practice is any indicator, he'll also be playing a lot of safety in Detroit.

Gardner-Johnson played over 400 reps last season in Philadelphia at safety, the majority of his reps last year. He's an instinctive player with terrific communication skills and a ball-hawking nature, all qualities good safeties in this league have. Gardner-Johnson tied for the NFL lead last year with 12 interceptions despite missing five games due to injury.

"Well, he's a highly instinctive player," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Gardner-Johnson playing a lot of safety in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's scheme. "I think sometimes this may get lost with C.J. He's an excellent communicator as well, excellent communicator and so, you just kind of see the growth of he and Kerby (Joseph) together and I believe it's elevating Kerby's game as well, and so I believe you potentially have a couple of dynamic safeties back there that have versatility, so that's what we like about having him back there and knowing he can play nickel certainly."

Gardner-Johnson playing more safety alongside Joseph also allows Glenn to get rookie cornerback Brian Branch onto the field more in the nickel. Branch's play through the first two weeks of training camp has been one of the pleasant surprises so far. He looks like he can help this defense right away and he's already taking first-team reps at nickel with Gardner-Johnson taking first-team reps at safety.

Garner-Johnson's move to playing more safety has pushed Tracy Walker to more second-team reps, but the coaches have to look at it like they now have depth at the position with three players with some versatility to their game that complement each other well.