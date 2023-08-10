Lions vs. Giants: How to watch, listen and follow

Live streaming : Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App . Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!

Alternate Broadcast: The Detroit Lions announced that they will offer an alternate broadcast of their first preseason game against the New York Giants. The alternate broadcast, using Kiswe’s cloud production, will be hosted by Peter Schrager and will include live commentary and interviews from several guests. Fans can watch the alternate broadcast via www.DetroitLions.com or on the Detroit Lions Mobile App.