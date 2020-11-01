5 things to watch: Lions vs. Colts

The Detroit Lions will look to make it three wins in a row and top the .500 mark on the season as they host the 4-2 Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field today. It's an opportunity for the Lions to win their first game at Ford Field this season, and put themselves in the playoff conversation in the NFC near the halfway point of the season.

Here are five things to watch out for in today's matchup:

TOUGH CHALLENGE

The Lions have gotten contributions from a lot of sources during their current two-game win streak, including second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson and rookie running back D’Andre Swift. Hockenson's caught a touchdown pass in three straight games, including last week's game-tying score as time expired. Swift has scored three touchdowns in Detroit's last two victories. The Lions are the only team in the NFL to have a tight end and running back each score a touchdown in each of the last three games.

The Colts' defense ranks second in total defense (288.0), second against the pass (199.7), third against the run (88.3) and fourth in points allowed (19.2), and they have been especially at good limiting opposing running backs and tight ends.

They have allowed just 134 receiving yards to opposing tight ends in six games this season. No tight end has scored on them so far in 2020. The Colts have allowed 100 rushing yards just once this season, and running backs have four total touchdowns in six games.