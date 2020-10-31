Lions vs Colts: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 31, 2020 at 06:54 AM

The Detroit Lions are aiming for three consecutive wins this weekend when they host the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Nov. 1. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: CBS

  • Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon
  • Analyst: James Lofton
  • Sideline Reporter: Michael Grady

TV map: See where the Lions-Colts matchup will be available via local CBS stations courtesy of 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Kroger on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:45 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman's opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Kroger immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and Lions Legend T.J Lang, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, instant analysis and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2020 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win! A BINGO earns you one entry into the monthly prize drawing, an ARCH BINGO earns you three entries into the drawing, and a BLACKOUT BINGO earns you five entries into the drawing. But wait, if you are the first player to achieve a blackout bingo, you win the game's grand prize courtesy of BetMGM!

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Each weekly winner will receive a $50 Stadium Collection Gift Card and the season-long winner will receive 4 tickets to a future Lions game.

Lions Facemask Face Paint: All of the face paint fun with none of the mess. Try our new selection of facemask filters in 2020. Ever wondered what you'd look like with Coach Patricia's beard and a pencil behind your ear? How about trying on a Lions helmet? Show your Lions support and share your photos on social media to become a member of #OnePride with Lions Facemask.

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Meet the Opponent: Indianapolis Colts

View photos of the starters for the Indianapolis Colts.

HC: Frank Reich OC: Nick Sirianni, DC: Matt Eberflus & STC: Bubba Ventrone
HC: Frank Reich

OC: Nick Sirianni, DC: Matt Eberflus & STC: Bubba Ventrone

WR: T.Y. Hilton Backed up by Dezmon Patmon
WR: T.Y. Hilton

Backed up by Dezmon Patmon

LT: Anthony Castonzo Backed up by Chaz Green
LT: Anthony Castonzo

Backed up by Chaz Green

LG: Quenton Nelson
LG: Quenton Nelson

C: Ryan Kelly Backed up by Danny Pinter
C: Ryan Kelly

Backed up by Danny Pinter

RG: Mark Glowinski
RG: Mark Glowinski

RT: Braden Smith Backed up by Le'Raven Clark
RT: Braden Smith

Backed up by Le'Raven Clark

TE: Jack Doyle Backed up by Trey Burton
TE: Jack Doyle

Backed up by Trey Burton

TE: Mo Alie-Cox Backed up by Trey Burton
TE: Mo Alie-Cox

Backed up by Trey Burton

WR: Zach Pascal
WR: Zach Pascal

WR: Daurice Fountain Backed up by Ashton Dulin
WR: Daurice Fountain

Backed up by Ashton Dulin

QB: Philip Rivers Backed up by Jacoby Brissett & Jacob Eason
QB: Philip Rivers

Backed up by Jacoby Brissett & Jacob Eason

RB: Jonathan Taylor Backed up by Nyheim Hines & Jordan Wilkins
RB: Jonathan Taylor

Backed up by Nyheim Hines & Jordan Wilkins

DE: Justin Houston Backed up by Ben Banogu & Ron'Dell Carter
DE: Justin Houston

Backed up by Ben Banogu & Ron'Dell Carter

DT: DeForest Buckner Backed up by Tyquan Lewis
DT: DeForest Buckner

Backed up by Tyquan Lewis

NT: Grover Stewart Backed up by Taylor Stallworth
NT: Grover Stewart

Backed up by Taylor Stallworth

DE: Denico Autry Backed up by Al-Quadin Muhammad
DE: Denico Autry

Backed up by Al-Quadin Muhammad

WLB: Darius Leonard Backed up by Jordan Glasgow
WLB: Darius Leonard

Backed up by Jordan Glasgow

MLB: Anthony Walker Backed up by Zaire Franklin
MLB: Anthony Walker

Backed up by Zaire Franklin

SAM: Bobby Okereke Backed up by E.J. Speed
SAM: Bobby Okereke

Backed up by E.J. Speed

CB: Rock Ya-Sin Backed up by T.J. Carrie
CB: Rock Ya-Sin

Backed up by T.J. Carrie

FS: Julian Blackmon Backed up by George Odum
FS: Julian Blackmon

Backed up by George Odum

SS: Khari Willis Backed up by Tavon Wilson & Ibraheim Campbell
SS: Khari Willis

Backed up by Tavon Wilson & Ibraheim Campbell

N: Kenny Moore II Backed up by Isaiah Rodgers
N: Kenny Moore II

Backed up by Isaiah Rodgers

CB: Xavier Rhodes Backed up by Tremon Smith
CB: Xavier Rhodes

Backed up by Tremon Smith

P/H: Rigoberto Sanchez
P/H: Rigoberto Sanchez

K: Rodrigo Blankenship
K: Rodrigo Blankenship

LS: Luke Rhodes
LS: Luke Rhodes

KR: Isaiah Rodgers Backed up by Ashton Dulin
KR: Isaiah Rodgers

Backed up by Ashton Dulin

PR: Nyheim Hines Backed up by Isaiah Rodgers
PR: Nyheim Hines

Backed up by Isaiah Rodgers

