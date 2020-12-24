Lions interview 3 more candidates for GM position

The Detroit Lions began interviewing external candidates for their open general manager position last week, starting with Louis Riddick.

The team announced Wednesday they have also concluded interviews with Rick Smith, Thomas Dimitroff and Scott Pioli.

Smith was a coach at Purdue and with the Denver Broncos before joining Denver's front office as director of pro personnel from 2000-2005. He was the general manager for the Houston Texans from 2006-2017, and had the title of executive vice president of football operations added to his duties from 2012-17. He took a leave of absence in 2018 to take care of his wife, Tiffany, who was fighting breast cancer.