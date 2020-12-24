Lions interview 3 more candidates for GM position

Dec 23, 2020 at 07:00 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions began interviewing external candidates for their open general manager position last week, starting with Louis Riddick.

The team announced Wednesday they have also concluded interviews with Rick Smith, Thomas Dimitroff and Scott Pioli.

Smith was a coach at Purdue and with the Denver Broncos before joining Denver's front office as director of pro personnel from 2000-2005. He was the general manager for the Houston Texans from 2006-2017, and had the title of executive vice president of football operations added to his duties from 2012-17. He took a leave of absence in 2018 to take care of his wife, Tiffany, who was fighting breast cancer.

Dimitroff was most recently the general manager for the Atlanta Falcons before being relieved of those duties in October of this season. The Falcons reached the NFC Championship game under Dimitroff's leadership in 2012. In 2016, the team finished 11-5 and earned a trip to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the New England Patriots. He spent six seasons in the Patriots scouting office before accepting the Falcons GM job in 2008.

Pioli has a long history of NFL front office experience dating back to 1992, when he started as a pro personnel assistant with the Cleveland Browns. He's worked in the front offices in Baltimore, New York (Jets), New England, Kansas City and Atlanta. He was the Chiefs general manger from 2009-2012 and was the assistant general manager in Atlanta from 2014-2019.

The Lions can continue interviewing external candidates not currently employed by another team in the coming weeks.

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp, team president Rod Wood and special assistant Chris Spielman can't interview front office candidates currently employed by one of the league's 31 other teams until after the regular season is over.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions could be short a few coaches for Saturday's game

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for Saturday's game, help on defense and more.
news

Week 16 opponent: What the Buccaneers are saying

Find out what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying as they prepare for their Week 16 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

NOTEBOOK: Breakout second season leads to Pro Bowl nod for Hockenson

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including T.J. Hockenson's Pro Bowl nod, Frank Ragnow's status and more.
news

3 Lions named to 2021 Pro Bowl

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, punter Jack Fox and offensive lineman Frank Ragnow have been named to the 2021 Pro Bowl.
news

Bevell explains decision to move on from Brayden Coombs

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell spoke to reporters Monday and explained the decision to move on from special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 15 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Titans.
news

NOTEBOOK: Bevell talks fake punt attempt

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 46-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Titans' offense too much for Lions

Four downs following the Lions' 46-25 loss to the Titans includes defensive struggles, Stafford shows up, 3rd & manageable and Okwara making plays.
news

RECAP: Lions at Titans

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 46-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Titans

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Titans matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Titans

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Titans matchup.

Advertising