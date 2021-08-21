5 things to watch: Lions at Steelers

3. DEFENSIVE TEST

Reports out of Pittsburgh say Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play "a handful of drives" in what is Pittsburgh's third preseason contest. Pittsburgh, along with Dallas, are the only teams to get four preseason games this year because they played in the Hall of Fame weekend to open the preseason two weeks ago.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn didn't face Josh Allen or a number of the Bills' top offensive weapons last week. Tonight could be the first good test for the new defense against a veteran quarterback and potent offensive attack.

4. ROOKIE DEVELOPMENT

The preseason is so critical for the rookies to get acclimated to the speed and talent at this level. Rookie right tackle Penei Sewell got a little lax on his technique on the third play of the first offensive series last week and learned if that happens against a fellow first-round pick and NFL speed rusher like Greg Rousseau, it will lead to a sack. But Sewell settled down nicely and helped lead a second possession that went 18 plays and took up nearly 10 minutes of the clock.

Second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike returned to practice this week after missing time with a back injury, and the young defensive end made his presence known. Will he make his preseason debut tonight? If so, can he be the disruptor the Lions think he can be?

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did some good things against the Bills and showed the ability to separate and get open. Will that continue tonight?