Onwuzurike closes out camp with a strong practice

"I was always good," Onwuzurike said of the back issue that prompted the team to send him to a couple specialists early in camp. "It was just more the Lions trying to take care of me and make sure I got there the right way. Obviously, I was annoyed I couldn't come out here and play, but I think they made the right decision and what we did helped."

Onwuzurike, who opted out of the 2020 college season, said the injury was just a lingering thing dating back to college.

The Lions expect Onwuzurike to be a disruptor up front and give them some pass-rush prowess from the interior of their defensive front. He recorded 12.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in the 2018 and 2019 seasons combined for the Huskies. He was also the most dominant player at this year's Senior Bowl before a soft tissue injury sidelined him in Mobile.