5 things to watch: Lions at Giants

2. ROAD WARRIORS

Not yet obviously, but a win today on the road against a team in the thick of the NFC playoff picture would go a long way for this young Lions football team.

It was good to get the monkey off their back last week with the win in Chicago, the first road win of the Dan Campbell era in Detroit. Two in a row would put any stigma this team might still have about being able to take the show on the road and win games firmly in the rear-view mirror. That kind of confidence can be big for a young football team trying to turn the corner.

3. CAN OFFENSE STAY HOT?

It's a real credit to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, quarterback Jared Goff and the rest of the players on offense that they've been able to stay relatively consistent (minus the clunker in New England) despite the multitude of injuries they've had to deal with, especially at the wide receiver position.

The Lions have scored over 30 points in four games this season, tied with four other teams for the most in the NFL. They are top 10 in the league in points per game (24.3), total offense (371.2) and passing offense (241.4).

Could help be on the way for the depleted receiver corps? Yes and no.

The Lions activated wide receiver DJ Chark off injured reserve on Saturday. He's missed the last six games due to a left ankle injury.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds returned to practice Thursday after missing the last two games with a back injury. He was listed as questionable to play, but was downgraded to out on Saturday.

The Lions haven't had their full complement of receivers since Week 3.