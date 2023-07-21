5 things to watch: 2023 training camp

3. KICKER COMPETITION

It looked like the Lions were going to roll into camp with three kickers, but the team released Michael Badgley Thursday.

That leaves Riley Patterson and Parker Romo as the two players competing to be the Lions' kicker in 2023.

Patterson was in Lions camp last year before losing the job to Austin Seibert at the end of camp. He landed in Jacksonville and ended up making 30 of his 35 field goal attempts and 36 of his 37 extra points tries. Patterson is an established and accurate veteran, but he doesn't have a particularly strong leg.

That's where former XFL kicker Romo can set himself apart. He was making kicks from 60-plus yards in the spring and was 17-for-19 on field goals in 10 games in the XFL.

4. JAMESON WILLIAMS USAGE

Jameson Williams was suspended the first six games of the regular season for violating the league's gambling policy. That puts offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in an interesting dilemma in camp. How much does he run Williams with the first team knowing he won't actually have his services for the first third of the season? How does he weigh giving Williams enough of a load to prepare him for the season having only played five games as a rookie because of a torn ACL suffered in college vs. making sure the guys who will be on the field the first month and half of the season get enough time to gel and hit the ground running come the start of the regular season?