2023 training camp preview: Special teams

On the roster: P Jack Fox, K Michael Badgley, K Riley Patterson, K Parker Romo, LS Scott Daly, LS Jake McQuaide

Best competition: Kicker job.

I can't remember the last time the Lions brought three kickers into the start of training camp, which tells me they feel the competition is wide open.

Badgley was solid last season making 24 of his 28 field goal attempts and all 33 of his extra points after joining the team in October. He's probably the favorite to win the job coming into camp, but that will certainly settle itself over the coming weeks.

Patterson was in camp with the Lions last year but lost the competition with Austin Seibert to start the year. He ended up signing with Jacksonville where he made 30 of his 35 attempts and 36 of 37 extra points helping to lead the Jaguars to the playoffs. He had a walk off 36-yard field goal to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Badgley and Patterson are proven accurate kickers, but neither has a strong leg for NFL standards. That's where Romo can try to separate himself. He's got the strongest leg of the three and was 17-for-19 with a long of 57 yards in 10 games in the XFL this past spring.

The kicker competition is one of the easier jobs to evaluate in camp and the preseason, and it will be fun to chart all the kicks and see who emerges in the end to earn the job.