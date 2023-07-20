10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What are the Lions' strengths & weaknesses heading into camp?

20man: This will be a good storyline to watch throughout training camp. He was taken No. 18 overall, but linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard said that doesn't play a factor in the decision here in Detroit.

"It is proven. We are going to play the best player," Sheppard said. "We do not care what that looks like. When that starts top down it's easy for me to walk in my linebacker room after we take a guy pick 18.

"Probably in 20 other rooms that player is starting and there's nothing you can do about it as a position coach. Well, that's not the case here. If Jack isn't the top two or three Jack will continue to go through the process of rookie development until he's hit that mark."

Sheppard has been really impressed with how Derrick Barnes has improved his game heading into his third season. He took first-team reps next to Alex Anzalone in the spring.

We talk all the time about the big jump players take heading into their second season. Malcolm Rodriguez started 15 games last year and finished with 87 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He should be even better in Year 2.