2023 training camp preview: Quarterback

Twentyman's take: Goff is coming off arguably the best season of his career and has complete control of Ben Johnson's offense heading into their second season together as offensive coordinator and starting quarterback.

Goff completed 65 percent of his passes for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 99.3. He was a Pro Bowl replacement for Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts.

Goff had some costly turnovers that hurt the Lions early in the season but at the bye week he took a close look at his play and was much better at taking care of the football the second half of the year which made a world of difference for this team. He hasn't thrown an interception in his last 324 pass attempts, which is currently the fifth longest streak in NFL history. He established new franchise records with a 4.14 touchdown-to-interception ratio and an interception rate of just 1.2 percent last season. His 99.3 passer rating tied the franchise record.