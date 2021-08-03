5 takeaways from DC Aaron Glenn's media session

3. Ifeatu Melifonwu is a young player who's caught Glenn's eye. Melifonwu's size (6-3, 210) and skill set has allowed Glenn to be pretty versatile with where he lines the third-round rookie cornerback up in his defense.

Glenn said a player with the size and speed Melifonwu processes makes him a matchup piece on defense. The Lions have utilized Melifonwu on the outside at cornerback, but also as a nickel and dime corner. Glenn says it's pretty impressive for a rookie to be able play nickel and dime this early on and not look out of place.

4. Asked about the inside linebacker position, Glenn mentioned two names that have impressed him so far that might be a bit of a surprise to fans. Second-year linebacker Anthony Pittman of Wayne State was the first player Glenn mentioned.

"He's making plays on the ball," Glenn said of Pittman. "He's run to the ball. You see the physical nature of him. There's a lot of things about that player I like."