CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Tackle Penei Sewell

Practice report: The first good look we got at Sewell was during an early 3-on-3 running period between the offensive and defensive lines. It didn't take long for Sewell to assert himself as he completely wiped out Julian Okwara on one rep. Sewell and Okwara did a little chirping at each other after the rep, too.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he was excited to watch Sewell match up against veteran edge rusher Romeo Okwara Tuesday in full pads. The matchup didn't disappoint. Romeo won the first rep with a speed rush on the outside. Sewell came back the next rep and made the adjustment. He stood Romeo up.

In team periods, the two battled a lot of the day with each player having their moments. Romeo had a nice bull rush in one period, and Sewell did a good job picking up a stunt with right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai to give quarterback Jared Goff some extra time to complete a pass later on.

One thing that stands out about Sewell is the combination of power and movement skills. Getting out in space on screens and getting to the second level looks very easy and very natural to him.

Sewell has made the adjustment to the right side pretty seamlessly and looks like he's going to be a good player for a long time. Going up against Romeo on a daily basis is going to accelerate his learning curve significantly.