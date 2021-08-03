training-camp-news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 3 observations

Aug 03, 2021 at 01:11 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Coach interference: Tight end T.J. Hockenson had to contend with head coach Dan Campbell's presence while catching short passes at the start of practice. They were soft throws, and Campbell swiped at the ball and occasionally tugged at it after the catch. Just another example of Campbell's interaction with players. – Mike O'Hara

Big man with moves: There was some excitement to finally see what third-round pick Alim McNeill could do in pads. The rookie nose tackle has slotted into the first-team defense from Day 1 of camp, and Tuesday was a great example of why. He plays with terrific leverage and power, but he has extremely quick feet for a man 6-foot-2 and 330 pounds. He blew up a 3-on-3 running rep with the offensive linemen early in practice and was a factor in the middle all day both in one-on-ones and team periods. Rarely do you see McNeill pushed backward. Defensive coaches are really excited about his potential. – Tim Twentyman

On the run: Rookie running back Jermar Jefferson made a splash with his legs on the first day of practice with full pads. He broke a long run with a good move that got him through a gap in the middle of the defense. Jefferson is adding depth at running back behind veterans D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. – Mike O'Hara

Missing on the line: Veteran defensive end Michael Brockers and rookie second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike sat out practice Tuesday. No word yet on potential injuries. We should know more about both players on Wednesday. – Tim Twentyman

Deep connection: Backup quarterback Tim Boyle crossed up the defense in a practice period that was heavy on running plays. On a play-action, he hit Quintez Cephus with a long pass down the left sideline. That got a loud cheer from fans in the bleachers on that side of the field. – Mike O'Hara

One on ones: One of the best parts about the first padded practice is watching the one-on-one drills between the offensive and defensive linemen. I thought the star of the day was left tackle Taylor Decker. He matched up with Trey Flowers and Julian Okwara, and stood both players up and won the rep. Decker's had a strong start to camp. Some others who I thought were good in those reps were: Tyrell Crosby, McNeill and Frank Ragnow – Tim Twentyman

Straight right: What started as a pushing match in a punting drill escalated into a punch. Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu was the gunner trying to get downfield, and he got tied up by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at the line of scrimmage. A tussle ensued, and Melifonwu landed a straight overhand right to the left side of St. Brown's helmet. It looked like a punch out of the old Kronk Gym. – Mike O'Hara

Dance break: Veteran running back Jamaal Williams has a huge personality and a ton of energy. When he's not running past linebackers on the field, he can usually be spotted dancing and having a good time off to the side. Lions principal owner and chair Sheila Ford Hamp even got in on the fun Tuesday. Williams walked over to Hamp, who was watching practice, and started to dance next to her. Credit Hamp for jumping right in and hanging with Williams. – Tim Twentyman

