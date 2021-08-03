TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 3 observations

Coach interference: Tight end T.J. Hockenson had to contend with head coach Dan Campbell's presence while catching short passes at the start of practice. They were soft throws, and Campbell swiped at the ball and occasionally tugged at it after the catch. Just another example of Campbell's interaction with players. – Mike O'Hara

Big man with moves: There was some excitement to finally see what third-round pick Alim McNeill could do in pads. The rookie nose tackle has slotted into the first-team defense from Day 1 of camp, and Tuesday was a great example of why. He plays with terrific leverage and power, but he has extremely quick feet for a man 6-foot-2 and 330 pounds. He blew up a 3-on-3 running rep with the offensive linemen early in practice and was a factor in the middle all day both in one-on-ones and team periods. Rarely do you see McNeill pushed backward. Defensive coaches are really excited about his potential. – Tim Twentyman