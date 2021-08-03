O'HARA: Jackson's work ethic catching the eye of Lions coaches

Jonah Jackson feels like he has landed in a good spot at left guard on the Detroit Lions' offensive line by having tackle Taylor Decker to his left and center Frank Ragnow to his right.

"Two of the smartest minds in the building next to me definitely takes a lot of pressure off me," Jackson said after Monday's training camp practice.

"Being able to play next to a guy like Taylor Decker – a guy I think doesn't get the credit he deserved. That's a top tackle in the league. And to have the top center in the league next to me ... you can't beat it.

"I have to hold up my end of the bargain."