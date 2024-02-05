5 takeaways from Brad Holmes' press conference

4. Draft and free agency outlook

Holmes is actually excited about picking later in the draft. Currently the Lions have the No. 29 pick in the first round. That excitement doesn't just stem from the fact that picking later means more success was had, but it also gets him back to his scouting roots where a GM has to watch the tape and pick the right players.

"Back there you are picking football players," Holmes said. "We're always picking football players, it's just that when we pick football players high you all bashed us. We'll still continue to pick football players and guys for us so really it doesn't change. Will it be different? Yes, it will be different."

Holmes also acknowledged that a number of their own core players are eligible for contract extensions this offseason and that might not leave a lot of room for some high priced external adds in free agency. He's also of the belief that's not required for this roster right now.

"We'll keep sticking to this plan," he said.

The Lions will be strategic about how their financial pot is divvied up this offseason. Holmes said they'll be smart and make the right moves. They didn't have a lot of resources in free agency after the 2021 season and improved the team. They had resources last season and improved the roster. He's done well in both scenarios.

5. Thoughts on quarterback Jared Goff

Goff is entering the last year of his contract in 2024 and could be one of the players the Lions talk to about a long-term extension this offseason.

Holmes was with Goff in Los Angeles when Goff first came into the league. As a first-year, full-time starter in 2017 Goff guided the Rams to the playoffs. In 2018, in just his second season as a full-time starter, he got the Rams to the Super Bowl. Goff lost that Super Bowl and Holmes always wondered why his career was defined by one loss in just his second season as a full-time starter.