2023 position breakdown: Wide receivers

Free agents: Donovan Peoples-Jones (unrestricted), Josh Reynolds (unrestricted)

Reynolds had a couple uncharacteristic drops in the loss to the 49ers but he's been one of Detroit's most reliable targets since arriving in Detroit. He and quarterback Jared Goff have great chemistry. Reynolds caught 40 passes for over 600 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Peoples-Jones was brought in at the trade deadline to add depth to the receiving corps and he ended up playing a big role as Detroit's punt returner in the playoffs after Raymond suffered a knee injury the final week of the regular season. There's some versatility in his game.

Draft: A team can never have too many playmakers at receiver, but adding one isn't a top priority this offseason with St. Brown, Williams and Raymond all coming back. Maybe a big-bodied pass catcher would fit the room and add another skillset to the group.

This is a really good group of receivers entering the NFL Draft this season. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently released his Top 50 prospects list and 11 receivers are on it: Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. (No. 2), Washington's Rome Odunze (No. 3), LSU's Malik Nabers (No. 7), LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. (No. 15), North Carolina's Devontez Walker (No. 26), Texas' Adonai Mitchell (No. 34), Florida State's Keon Coleman (No. 38), Oregon's Troy Franklin (No. 39), Texas' Xavier Worthy (No. 43), Georgia's Ladd McConkey (No. 44) and Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley (No. 50).

Quotable: Lions head coach Dan Campbell on St. Brown using his initial Pro Bowl snub as motivation:

"Look, Saint will always find – he's going to find that and that's what you've got to love about it. That's why he's the ultimate competitor because he can look at something and say, 'You know what? Alright, well if you don't think it's good enough, watch this.' So, yeah, I mean there's a reason why he's who he is and it's because he's wired that way.