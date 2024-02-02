 Skip to main content
Glasgow would love to be back in Detroit: 'It's a place I really fit'

Feb 02, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Graham Glasgow proved to be one of Brad Holmes' savvier free-agent signings last offseason.

The eight-year veteran was a stabilizing force along a Detroit Lions offensive line that was one of the best in football this season.

Glasgow played in all 17 games and over 1,000 snaps total starting 15 games while playing right guard, center and left guard before permanently taking over the right guard spot. Glasgow is a free agent this offseason but he's hoping to stay put in Detroit for the 2024 season and maybe beyond.

"Yeah, I'd love to be back here," Glasgow said. "I have a lot of friends here. I have a lot of new friends that I've even made over the last year and just how the team has been and the culture here I feel like it's a place I really fit."

Glasgow said this week he's been told the team wants him back too but also acknowledged the business side of the NFL and said we'll have to see how that part plays out this offseason.

Glasgow's pending free-agent status is just one of the decisions Holmes will have to make this offseason regarding the offensive line. Left guard Jonah Jackson, a Pro Bowler in 2021, is also a pending free agent.

Glasgow turns 32 this summer but is coming off arguably his best season. He allowed just 2.5 sacks in over 700 pass block reps and was graded the sixth best run-blocking guard in the NFL this season by Pro Football Focus. Glasgow was graded the No. 10 overall guard in football this season by PFF.

"I can't really say enough about Graham as a player," Lions All-Pro center Frank Ragnow said this week. "One thing I don't think people realize is his football IQ is up there with anyone I've ever played with. For me being the center and to have someone like that right next to me has been a huge blessing.

"He sees things, he understands things, he sees the big picture and obviously he's talented as a player, too. He's been a huge, huge addition for us. And he's just a great, hilarious guy and great for camaraderie, too."

Detroit's offensive line room is one of the tightest units on the entire team.

The Lions value versatility in their offensive linemen and Glasgow proved as versatile as any with the way he manned all three interior spots this season and played at a high level. It seems like a great fit here in Detroit and Glasgow is hoping he and the team get to run it back in 2024.

