Glasgow would love to be back in Detroit: 'It's a place I really fit'

Glasgow turns 32 this summer but is coming off arguably his best season. He allowed just 2.5 sacks in over 700 pass block reps and was graded the sixth best run-blocking guard in the NFL this season by Pro Football Focus. Glasgow was graded the No. 10 overall guard in football this season by PFF.

"I can't really say enough about Graham as a player," Lions All-Pro center Frank Ragnow said this week. "One thing I don't think people realize is his football IQ is up there with anyone I've ever played with. For me being the center and to have someone like that right next to me has been a huge blessing.