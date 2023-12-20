TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 15 victory

Dec 20, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions are coming off a commanding 42-17 win over Denver in Week 15 that has them one more win or one more Minnesota Vikings loss away from their first division title in 30 years. The Lions play the Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Detroit played arguably their most complete football game Saturday against the Broncos and will be looking for more of the same down the stretch run of the regular season these last three weeks. Here's a look at five numbers that stick out to me and are important for this team to maintain down the stretch:

1. Number: 50.5

What it means: Percentage of rushes on first down that go for 4-plus yards

NFL rank: 1st

Twentyman: Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked Saturday what it looks like to him when his team is playing really well.

"I just feel like when we're efficient on first and second down. Offensively and defensively when we're able to – we're getting those chunk runs, you're getting five, six yards a pop early, seven yards, eight – and our defense we're getting these, alright, now they're in second-and-10, they're in second-and-eight, you just kind of feel like alright, here we go," he said.

"This is the type of game that we need to play, we want to play, it feels good. Third downs are manageable here, the third downs are longer on defense, and it just, I think when it happens early and often you get a really good feeling about it."

The 109 runs for the Lions of four-plus yards on first down are the third most in the NFL.

Defensively, opponents are averaging 3.47 yards per rush on first down. That ranks second lowest in the league behind only Houston (3.39). Detroit's defense is also top 13 in the league stopping the run on second down (4.15 avg.).

When Detroit is playing good football, they are managing third down well on both sides of the football by their production on first and second down.

2. Number: 59

What it means: Completions of 20-plus yards for Lions quarterback Jared Goff this season

NFL rank: 3rd

Twentyman: Only San Francisco (65) and Houston (64) have more, with the league average at 43. Detroit's ability to create big plays in the passing game has been a big part of their offensive success this season. They have the second most touchdowns outside the red zone this season (15) behind only Miami (18).

The Lions have a nice balance in their pass game in that they rank in the top 10 in both air yards and yards gained after the catch. They rank sixth in air yards (1,808) and 10th in YAC (1,641). Detroit has a plethora of playmakers and a quarterback who can get them the ball to give them a chance to make big plays.

3. Number: 5.7

What it means: Jahmyr Gibbs' average yards per rush

NFL rank: 1st

Twentyman: Gibbs, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren, San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey, Los Angeles' Kyren Williams, Buffalo's James Cook, Chicago's Justin Fields and Arizona's James Conner are the only players in the NFL currently averaging better than 5.0 yards per carry, and Gibbs leads the bunch.

Gibbs is coming off a 100-yard rushing performance against the Broncos on just 11 carries (9.1 average) where he rushed for a touchdown and caught one. He's just the fourth Lions rookie running back to finish a game with at least 100 scrimmage yards, one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown. He has 792 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 139 carries so far this season.

Fellow Lions running back David Montgomery is averaging 4.8 yards per carry and leads the Lions in rushing yards (855) and rushing touchdowns (10). Montgomery is fifth in the league with a 55.1 percent successful run percentage. A successful run gains at least 40 percent of the yards required to get a first down, 60 percent of the yards on second down and 100 percent of the yards needed on third and fourth down.

Detroit has the second most rushing yards in the NFL this season (1,973) behind only Baltimore (2,293), averaging 140.9 yards per game. Detroit's run defense ranks eighth, allowing less than 100 yards per game on the ground (95.9).

So Detroit has the running back with the highest average per rush, another running back with a top five successful run percentage and an offense and defense that rank in the top 10 in overall rushing offense and run defense.

4. Number: 51

What it means: Opponent points scored outside the red zone

NFL rank: 4th

Twentyman: Detroit's defense has done a nice job all season forcing teams to drive the field and get their points from inside the red zone. The more plays a team runs the more opportunity to make a mistake. The Lions have done a good job limiting the big scoring plays that can be deflating for a defense. Detroit has allowed just four touchdowns outside the red zone to go along with eight field goals. Only Miami (39), Kansas City (43) and Baltimore (49) have allowed fewer points than Detroit's defense outside the red zone this season.

5. Number: 10

What it means: The Lions have reached 10 wins in a season for the first time since 2014

NFL rank: 2nd

Twentyman: Only San Francisco (11-3) and Baltimore (11-3) have a better record than the Lions after Week 15.

The only other seasons Detroit started at least 10-4 were 2014, 1991, 1970, 1962, 1953, 1934 and 1931. The Lions have won 19 games over the last two seasons, tied for the most victories they've ever logged in a two-season span.

