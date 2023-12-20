TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 15 victory

The Detroit Lions are coming off a commanding 42-17 win over Denver in Week 15 that has them one more win or one more Minnesota Vikings loss away from their first division title in 30 years. The Lions play the Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Detroit played arguably their most complete football game Saturday against the Broncos and will be looking for more of the same down the stretch run of the regular season these last three weeks. Here's a look at five numbers that stick out to me and are important for this team to maintain down the stretch:

1. Number: 50.5

What it means: Percentage of rushes on first down that go for 4-plus yards

NFL rank: 1st

Twentyman: Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked Saturday what it looks like to him when his team is playing really well.

"I just feel like when we're efficient on first and second down. Offensively and defensively when we're able to – we're getting those chunk runs, you're getting five, six yards a pop early, seven yards, eight – and our defense we're getting these, alright, now they're in second-and-10, they're in second-and-eight, you just kind of feel like alright, here we go," he said.

"This is the type of game that we need to play, we want to play, it feels good. Third downs are manageable here, the third downs are longer on defense, and it just, I think when it happens early and often you get a really good feeling about it."

The 109 runs for the Lions of four-plus yards on first down are the third most in the NFL.

Defensively, opponents are averaging 3.47 yards per rush on first down. That ranks second lowest in the league behind only Houston (3.39). Detroit's defense is also top 13 in the league stopping the run on second down (4.15 avg.).