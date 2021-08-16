TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed in Preseason Week 1

2. Defensive end Bruce Hector

Let's stick along the defensive line for a moment and mention veteran Bruce Hector, who was claimed off waivers by Detroit right before training camp started.

Hector's played 11 career NFL games with Philadelphia with a half sack to his credit. He's had a solid camp so far, and Friday, Hector was really active. He played 65 percent of the defensive snaps and notched four tackles, one sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

Like Strong, Hector is trying to earn a reserve role upfront on defense, and Friday was a nice start for him to get into that conversation.

3. Running back Craig Reynolds

After signing with Detroit on Thursday, Reynolds worked his way into Friday's preseason opener and showed out. He carried the ball eight times for 49 yards, including a brilliant 24-yard scamper for Detroit's lone touchdown on the night in the fourth quarter.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound back averaged 8.2 yards per carry against the Bills.

"It's impressive. It really is," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Reynolds' night. "He's kind of a guy where we'll see where this goes, but he's got that look in his eye and he did when he walked in (Thursday). You can tell it's like, 'Hey, man, I'm here to compete. I'll know enough of this playbook. You can put me in there.'

"He's thick, he's in great shape. Brad (Holmes) had worked him out. We were coming off the field, and Brad was like, 'This kid's in phenomenal shape. I'd love to see this guy carry it,' as we all would. He did some good things."